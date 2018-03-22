Group Wants GRA To Help Them Pay Their Taxes

Members of the Asante-Akim South branch of the Hairdressers and Beauticians Association of Ghana have called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to introduce flexible and favourable terms of payment system to make it more convenient.

They said they were willing to honour their tax obligations as good citizens, but stressed the need for a suitable payment arrangement that would not be a disincentive to their businesses.

Madam Christiana Dentaah, President of the association made the call at a tax compliance education organised for its members by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Juaso.

The exercise formed part of a national campaign on tax compliance being implemented by the NCCE in collaboration with the GRA and the goal was to sensitise the public on the need to voluntarily honour their tax obligations for national development.

Madam Dentaah underlined the need for the Municipal Assembly to support the association in mobilising its members under one umbrella to make tax collection easier and said a direct engagement between the association and the GRA would be more effective than dealing with individual members.

Mr Patrick Asare, a Civic Education Officer at the Juaso office of the NCCE said voluntary payment of taxes was critical to national development and government's vision to implement programmes and policies to improve the living standards of the citizenry could not be achieved if people refused to pay taxes.

He urged them to cooperate with tax collectors who visit their shops in the interest of national development, adding that they must insist on collecting receipts and invoices.