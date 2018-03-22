Sex Scandal At Ejisuman SHS: 9 Teachers Indicted

At least nine teachers at the Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS) have been interdicted following alleged sexual abuse of female students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) will not speak to the findings of the fact-finding committee, but, says the interdiction of the teachers is to shield the students from victimisation.

The Head of Public Relations at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said the committee’s report has been forwarded to the Ashanti regional education directorate to conduct further investigations.

“The Ashanti Regional Director has been ordered to take over the investigations at their level,” she told Joy News.

She added that suggestions of policy overhaul by the Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, to empower the abused students will be considered by management.

An investigative committee report on alleged sexual abuse at Ejisuman SHS could contain damning revelations on how some female students were sexually abused.

Over 10 students alleged they were forced by some of the teachers to stroke their manhood until they ejaculate.

Others spoke about how the teachers demanded sex and how they were forced to have sex with their teachers.

There are reports students who testified against their teachers before an investigative committee were being victimised.

But the Deputy Education Minister said, “no child should be targeted if the allegations [of victimization] are true. No child should feel that if they tell the truth, somebody will target them.”

He said the Ministry is taking the allegations seriously and will be taken.

Commenting on the development, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) General Secretary, David Acheampong, said he is surprised by the GES’ action.

He is questioning why the Service did not interdict the teachers when it was carrying out its investigations.

“You didn’t interdict the people when you were investigating and they could influence the outcome of your investigations...rather you wait when your report is ready before interdicting them; what kind of weird thinking is that?” he quizzed.

He said once the teachers have been found culpable, by GNAT regulations, there is no need for further investigations.

“You have to haul them before the disciplinary committee,” he said stressing they will request a copy of the report immediately so they take action.

Mr Acheampong said the investigation was commissioned by the Regional Directorate of Education and there was no need waiting for orders from the GES Headquarters in Accra to act on it.

In a related development, the Nkosuohene of Ejisu, Nana Kofi Poku, whose petition to the Educational Ministry triggered the probe told Joy News’ Emefa Apawu that he is yet to be given a copy of the report.

“When they [GES] finished their investigations, they were supposed to have given me a copy of the report, but I am only hearing about it on the radio,” he said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim |[email protected]