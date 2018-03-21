Can a poor mind ever be rich?

Years ago my ex-wife and I lived from social security money Hartz IV as “Aufstocker” able to save Euros 600 over a period of six months. My ex-mother-in-law, Philister in Miwani, Nyanzya Provinc, Kenya, had always called us asking for money to pay medication and food stuffs. We had asked her to open her own kiosk to become independent from us and others, she had agreed. The money was send…and spent by Philister on paying back old friends instead of opening her kiosk, and from the incoming profit pay them back small by small over time.

When my one year older sister Heidi today would get Euros 1 Mio. from me, the first she would do is to buy a house (Euros 500.000), furnish it well (Euros 50.000), buy an expensive nice car (Euros 100.000), make friends financially comfortable (Euros 50.000-100.000), go on a long deserved cruise (Euros 15.000), dress very well (Euros 15.000) and invest the rest of Euros 220.000 in Government Bonds, fixed bank accounts and partially fonds recommended by her bankers.

When I get today Euros 1 Mio. the first I would do is to set up another company, produce products I am convinced of people will buy, and over time this would give me the much desired profit to make my life more comfortable. I would wear the same old dresses, move around town in the same old style or with minimum investment into a car, plan my future house only on paper and take my time to do window shopping for furniture I would like to be surrounded with in that house to be mine in years to come.

My Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Glorious Wave Church International, Sakumono, Ghana has given out over one hundred cars only to people that have a proven track record of success like Celebrities and football players or to honour people that had supported him in his Ministry all the while and needed their much deserved reward.

Self-made Millionaires achieve their fortune by hard work, taking risk, sacrifices, inspiration and separation from friends and family blocking their progress; Heirs of fortune sit in Jamaica on sandy beaches with their smart phones to control their CEOs back home of the inherited companies. When both make Euros 1 Mio. profit, they equally have to pay the same amount of tax…which of these human fellow does a modern and vibrant, a fair and honest society need and has to promote?

All fortunes in this world can be traced back to simple educated and poor people setting off with hope and trust in their abilities one day to make it in life and become rich and famous (today`s singer/football, sport/actor Millionaires fall into the same category by GOD`s grace matching talent with fame and big money) while their classmates enjoyed parties and easy living later to be seen in Trade Unions to ask them for fair wages.

Employed CEO´s, in the light of fame and fortune, are only able to shine as entrepreneurs before them paved the way for their Million salary and bonuses; Men that used to be simple, humble and poor or moderate people at the start of their business career. No wonder that today German Car Manufacturer produce only poorly designed cars, unlike their company founders with a clear vision and personal profile, so very visible with Rolls-Royce and Bentley when BMW and Mercedes-Benz took over these companies producing shameful cars like RR Silver Seraph, modern RR Phantom and the further product range.

Nobody was born with strong shoulders, everyone was a vulnerable Baby born into families poor/simple educated, poor/well educated, rich/poor educated or rich/highly educated etc. and into various social and political circumstances. To make a fortune in life, the first Million Euros - from a humble beginning - takes more effort and time when born poor, but it is not impossible…that is the good news. Over the age of 18 it must be expected from any fellow citizen that he reflects on his situation with the strong desire to change it intellectually and financially instead of diving low and reaching out to the secure heaven societies offers them as most people in a society do not see their GOD given talents as a call to embark on a long or short, easy or hard journey to greatness in life. It does not matter our small and humble beginning, what matters are our achievements at the end of our lives. Someone might be poor today but when his mindset is set on richness, time will prove one day with a mentality of pressing on and pressing on, money in big numbers will show up in their bank accounts one day. Luck is nothing but an idea to take a short-cut to fortune.

Only Entrepreneurs create jobs for others (Government jobs and CEO created jobs are a consequence of company founder´s created jobs) and must be honoured for their hard work done. A wise society is a society realizing this fact and promoting equal opportunity for all citizen to make it great in life and stimulate their success while diving low must be seen as bad, bad, bad.

This factor relates into the un-proportinately high Tax burden individuals and companies, in the hands of Founders, carry each and every day. They have to honour their workforce, yet the Employees have to accept their position in society as long as they follow in the footsteps of generations before them instead making themselves company Founders over time. Ideas for products and services are not the privilege of a few as thoughts are accessible for all as long as the mind is a receiver for ideas in business, the rest is hard work! Tax progression, to take away more from the Rich and give to the Poor, is unfair, unjust and stupid as all members of a society have the duty to show their best for which reason the same percentage of Tax must be charged to all in a society with a minimum income not to be taxed.

Tax progression is very popular in societies as most voters of Politicians, by their own decision and will, set themselves on a lower level of society avoiding the hardship a Self-made Millionaire has to face daily…yet, such a society structure is not promoting excellence in their own people. Societies better understanding this simple facts see a vibrant society able to promote their social, political, economic and cultural future to the maximum and as a result leading other societies that see high Taxes for their strong Men as the best possible answer to achieve equality.

A wider distribution of wealth and higher proportion of Tax contribution by high income citizen does not necessarily translate into a just and fair system and more vibrant economy/society as poor people with a poor mentality have the mentality of consumption while poor people and rich people with the mindset of richness have the mentality to invest and make it over time better and better.

