Muntaka Claims US Military Deal Recolonization

The Minority Chief Whip has vowed to scuttle the military agreement between the government and its US counterpart , describing it as dangerous.

Muntaka Mubarak has promised to rally Ghanaians to prevent the government from going ahead with the joint military deal.

An agreement for military exchanges between Ghana and the US has generated a public backlash, with sections of Ghanaians demanding it to be withdrawn.

Under the deal, the US administration is expected to invest $20million in training and equipment for the Ghanaian armed forces.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has justified the deal, criticizing the opposition lawmakers for “making noise” about it .

He said similar agreements were signed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the past but no effort was made to get parliament to ratify them.

“The NDC went to sign this thing in the dark but we said we will take it to Parliament before we will sign it,” he said at a news conference Wednesday.

But Mr Mubarak has assured he will oppose the deal at all levels until it is withdrawn from Parliament.

“Our forefathers fought for independence and we will never allow recolonization,” he said.

Reacting to the claim that the NDC signed such agreements in the past without the sanction of lawmakers, the Asawase Member of Parliament (MP) has challenged the Defence Minister to make such documents available to the House.