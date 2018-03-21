Change Our Name To “Fiase”, Prestea Huni-valley Chief’s Appeals To Nana Addo

The Chiefs and Queen mothers of the new Prestea Huni-valley Municipal Assembly have pledged their support for the government.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony for the newly upgraded Municipal Assembly, the leader of the delegation of the traditional leaders and Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, commended the government for the elevation of the District to Municipal.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV, who represented the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council appealed to Government to consider a request made by the Council to Local Government and Rural Development Ministry to Change the Name of the Municipality to "Fiase" as soon as possible to truly reflect the Traditional Authority.

When the request is granted, we would have Fiase East, West, and Central and so on.

He said he together with his colleagues are interested in leading the developmental activities in the Municipality, and asked that government supports them with the necessary inputs.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV who was happy with the upgrade of the district to a municipal status, also pledged their support in the expansion process including the acquisition of lands.

“We are at any point in time ready to support in bringing development to the people. We are ready to support in the acquisition and release of land to support the development of the people.”

Some residents who also expressed their joy over the elevation asked the government to bring more development to the area.