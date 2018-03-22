Group Seeks Justice For Man Shot And Abandoned By Police

The Amnesty International Ghana Section is investigating a case in which a 21-year-old man was allegedly shot and abandoned by the police at Pokuase in Accra .

Amnesty Ghana’s Campaign Coordinator, Samuel Komla Agbotsey, said the issue borders on human rights and pledged the organisation’s commitment to getting to the bottom of it.

Jonathan Odai Laryea has been fighting for his life after the incident on February 5, 2018, while on his way to buy food. Three bullets are still in his right leg more than a month after the shooting.

The victim’s family has made several appeals to the police administration to bear the cost of the operation to remove the bullets but they have gone unheeded.

“I sell in the market but my business is suffering because I have spent all the money I have on my son, including paying for his bills at the Police Hospital,” Laryea’s mother, Naa Aforkor captured the hardship the family has been plunged into after the incident .

Acting on a complaint filed by the aunt of the victim, Amnesty International Ghana Section has put together a team to probe the matter.

“We realized this has to do with human rights [that is] the right of this young man alleged to have been abused by the police,” Mr Agbotsey told Myjoyonline.com Wednesday.

Police sources have disclosed Jonathan was shot on the suspicion of being a criminal but Amnesty Ghana is displeased with the way it was carried out.

“If he is alleged to be a suspect what has been done so far? But we are particular about people who abuse others' rights,” Mr Agbotsey said, adding Amnesty Ghana is ready to push the issue to the office of the Interior Minister.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | M: [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers