US-Ghana Military Deal: Government Fires Back At Minority

Government says the Minority in Parliament is being hypocritical in its stance over Ghana-US Military cooperation agreement which has become a subject of controversy in Parliament.

Contrary to claims by the Minority that the agreement was new and would lead to the creation of a US military base in Ghana, the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul said the erstwhile NDC government had signed two previous agreements with the US Military which gave unfettered access to the US military in Ghana.

Quoting portions of the agreements signed in 1998, and 2015, Mr Nitiwul said the erstwhile NDC government had already committed the Ghana government to the agreement but failed to bring it to Parliament for ratification.

More soon....