Agona East MP Rewards Branch Executives

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East, Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyer has held an end of four-year service for National Democratic (NDC) branch executives.

The meeting was held at Agona Kwanyako under the theme, “Those Returning Be More Faithful Than Before,”.

The MP used the occasion to build trust among the party executives across the branch levels within the constituency and also put smiles on their faces.

The occasion was also used to admonish and inspire all nine executive members from the 107 branches to put their shoulders to the wheel towards ensuring the comeback of the NDC in 2020.

Maame Pokuah Sawyer also dined, wined and danced with her people whilst presenting items such as hairdryers, Plasma TVs, mobile phones, electric irons, bicycles, standing fans, mattresses, bags of perfume rice, oils among others to them.

The oldest and longest serving branch youth organizer was given an award because his branch, Mensakwaa got the highest votes in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the constituency.

The MP later presented undisclosed amounts of money to every individual for their upkeep and pledged her continuous commitment to feed the BECE candidates every year in the Area; whether in government or otherwise.

