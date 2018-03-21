President Xi Jinping And Future Asian Union

Polit bureau of Chinese Communist Party (CPC) has made an amendment to country's constitutional provision thus paving the way for President Xi jinping remain in the office until it is required both by China and the Asian nations. Some people, without understanding the essence and ultimate goal of President Xi Jinping's brilliant vision are unnecessarily making wrong arguments and mocking the decision of the CPC.

We have to first of all understand certain points. No one can undermine the magnanimous contributions of Comrade Mao Zedong, who actually is the founder of a politically and diplomatically strong China. Xi Jinping actually is the real successor of Comrade Mao and he is the founder of a new China, which not only is very strong both politically and diplomatically but also is the fastest growing economy in the world.

While comrade Mao's dream were fundamentally for the betterment of China- politically , diplomatically and economically; President Xi's visions are for China in particular and rest of the Asian nations in general . The 'Made in China' vision has already been largely implemented. President Xi's brilliant idea of establishing connectivity amongst the Asian nations and Europe and beyond is ultimatily going to bring fruits of prosperity in Asia . Possibly,One Belt One Road (OBOR) will place China into the lead role of promoting. 'Made in Asia' products to Europe , America , Australia and the African continent.

Implemertation of OBOR means creations of millions of new job opportunities in all of the Asian nations. President Xi is dreaming of transforming Asia into an Ecomomic super-power in this unipolar world. And once Asia reaches that status , global politics and diplomacy will ultimately come under the total countrol of us - the Asians.

As we know, Europe, Australia and the United States of America had already reached the optimum level of progress. Still there are huge unemployment crisis. But, Asian nations by and large though today are either under devloped or devloping, the implemrataion of OBOR certainly would not have any unemployment problem for the residents of the continent. Instead we are going to offer job opportunities to people from the other continents as the next Asia is certainly going to become the hub of economic activities. We have many advantages in comparing to our neighbors in other continents. Labor is cheaper here, people are hard working and we are blessed with the natural and mineral resources worth trillions of dollars, ninety-five percent of which are still unexplored.

In the future, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping would also have our common currency 'Asio' which easily can turn into the strongest currency in the world- much stronger than Euro Pound or the US dollar.

Yes, I am talking about a future Asian Union, which will turn into a reality within next two decades or even earlier, under the leadership of China. Just think about the military strength of Asian Union! Military manpower size of a combined Chinese, Indian, North Korean, Pakistani and rest of the Asian nations would be unchallengeable. Similarly military technology and logistics of an Asian Union combining China, India, North Korea, Israel and Pakistan would be gigantic in real sense. None of the neighbors from the other continent would take the risk of indulging into military tussle with the Asian Union. Military supremacy will come into our grips.

Some people are wrongly interpreting the constitutional amendment by the CPC as a move of turning Mr.Xi as the President for life. Some others are even saying, almost all the powers are now been placed into the hands of the President and the ruling party has turned insignificant.

These assessments are grossly misleading and wrong. Power always remains with the ruling party-the CPC, and the polit bureau members only decided to let President Xi remain in the office until it is required by China and Asia. In China, ruling party always holds the key-role. Ask anyone in the world, the name of the Chinese ruling party and the President . Everyone will give the correct answer. But if you ask, for example,name of the Russian President and the ruling party,you'll get a half answer. Most people even never heard the name of the Russian ruling party .

In every country in the world, except China and North Korea, the ruling party actually gets eclipsed under the shadow of the head of the government. This makes China's political system more accountable and more pro-people.

M A Hossain is a defence and political analyst and worked in the United Nation.