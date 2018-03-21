MTN Ghana Makes Significant Progress Driving Financial Inclusion And Digital Services In Ghana

MTN, Ghana’s leading service provider in voice,data and mobile financial services, recorded a strong performance in its revenues in the year 2017. Strong growth in revenue, was up by 23.3% and was underpinned by data and digital revenue growth.

This was made known when the company shared its financial performance for 2017 and strategic operational plans for 2018 with the media and other stakeholders at its headquarters in Accra. Mr. Ebenezer Asante CEO/ MTN GroupVice President –for South East and Ghana (SEAGHA) region led other executives of the company to present the performance of the company.

Sharing insights on how MoMo has contributed to transforming the lives of Ghanaians, Mr. Asante said, “Mobile Money has contributed significantly to employment creation with jobs for over 90,000 merchant points across the country who received a total of 4.4 million USD (GHS19.6m) as commission in 2017.

MoMo has created a very convenient mode of payment for various goods and services including the purchase of treasury billsespecially for people in the informal sector.” All the innovative payment options have made financial services accessible to more people thereby increasing the level of financial inclusion in Ghana.

Organised under the theme “Providing a Connected Lifestyle with Bright Digital Services”, the MTN Media and Stakeholder Forum platform discussed the impact of MTN’s operations and its contribution to Ghana’s economy.

According to theSales and Distribution Executive of MTNGhana, MrEricNsarkoh, who shared insights on the commercial performance of the business, MTN made significant progress in smartphone growth which contributed significantly to increase in data revenues. He said this was made possible through smart partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and the introduction of innovative digital services and Mobile Apps such as the Kumawood app, MTN music plus, Farmer Help and the Agoo platform for social change. The MTN Business Fibre to the Home broadband service was a great success in 2017.

In order to optimise the experience of the customer on the network, the Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Mohammed Lawal – Rufai said,” MTN will invest an amount of $144 million USD in network expansion projects in 2018.

The Chief Financial Officer for MTNMr. Modupe Kadiri, shared details on the contributions MTN made to the state in terms of tax contributions and payment of regulatory fees. He said, “As a good corporate citizen, MTN paid a total of GH₵1.218billion as total taxes for the year 2017”.

On people and social investments, the Human Resource Executive of MTN, Mrs Amma Benneh- Amponsah indicated that MTN has made significant investments in attracting and retaining talents through trainingto enable them deliver on the strategic agenda of the business. MTN continued to invest in community development in the areas of Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. These made MTN an Employer of Choice and the best CSI organisation.

Going forward, MTN plans to expand its network to provide more data coverageand deepenits partnerships.

The forum was attended by Directors from National Communications Authority (NCA), CEO of the Ghana Chamber for Telecommunications and representatives from Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC). Other stakeholders include MTN’s technology and business partners from Huawei, Ericsson, ATCand the President of MTN distributors Association. The media was ably represented by the Presidents of media associations such as the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Institute of Financial Economic Journalists (IFEJ), Network of Communications Reporters (NCR) and the Journalists for Business advocacy (JBA). They all lauded MTN for its achievements over the years.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2017 are about $3.615 Billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

