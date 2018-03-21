Group To Storm Parliament To Protest Over US Military Agreement

A pressure group is set to march to parliament Friday to protest an agreement between the government of Ghana and the US government.

The group, Economic Fighters League believes the agreement which will grant some privileges to the US army to operate in Ghana, amounts to selling the sovereignty of Ghana and must be shot down by lawmakers.

Speaking to Joy News’ Gifty Andoh Appiah on The Pulse programme Tuesday on Joy News channel, the leader of the group, Ernest Yeboah said the agreement highlights the disappointing nature of Ghanaian politicians.

“Today is a very sad day given that…our political leaders are on the brink of selling our sovereignty,” he said.

He called on all Ghanaians to join the march to parliament on Friday. He argued that it is the only way to show the lawmakers that citizens are watching their activities.

“Ghanaians everywhere will agree that storming parliament is the most appropriate thing to do…we will sit in the public gallery just to watch what goes on during the debate,” he said.

He added that the Economic Fighters League has also started an online petition on social media site Facebook.

He explained that the petition is to help them get enough signatures to help shoot this agreement down.

“You can just type fighters on Facebook and our petition will pop up,” he said.

Video:



Joy News on Tuesday intercepted a document which revealed Cabinet has approved an agreement to allow the US military an unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions.

The deal will permit the U.S. military to use Ghana as a 'base' for staging and deploying forces.