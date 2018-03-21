Good Parenting Guarantees Quality Education

Madam Comfort Ablometi, Volta Regional Director, Department of Gender, has called on parents to develop good parenting skills towards securing the future of their children.

She said it would also help in laying "a good foundation for the educational system", particularly for women who required more support to access higher education.

Madam Ablometi who was addressing a durbar to climax the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana's (TTAG) 2018 Women Empowerment summit at the Akatsi College of Education in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region, said proper parenting was lacking on most family stages, and was affecting the excellence of women in society.

"Today, good parenting is losing its hold on the Ghanaian family fast. Most parents lose authority over their children to economic activities, and so children today have some traits they hide from their parents," she noted.

Madam Ablometi said the educational system needed the backing of proper parenting to attain its quest of developing quality human resource, and that the Ministry of Gender expected parents to make good upbringing a priority.

"Charity they say begins at home. We therefore entreat parents to apply good parental skills in the upbringing of their children, to lay a good foundation for the educational system," she stated.

Madam Ablometi said the Ministry would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Education in updating the youth on their rights, especially on adolescent and reproductive health.

Mr Bright Ababio Akpemada, TTAG Volta Region President, said most training colleges in the Region got their water from "the most bizarre sources", with the Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education at Amedzofe, and the Dambai College of Education in the Krachi East Municipality suffering the most.

He said the crisis sometimes was so severe that trainees had to miss classes, and added that boreholes had been ineffective due to the low water tables in those areas.

Mr Akpemada said the Saint Francis College of Education at Hohoe recently had some roofs blown off during a rainstorm, whiles several GETFund projects had stalled particularly at the Peki College, where an uncompleted ladies hostel stood and appealed to government to help address the challenges.

A vocational training workshop and debate competition among the training colleges in the Region were organised as part of the summit on the theme, "For A Better Educational System, Inspire the Teacher Trainees; The Mandate of Stakeholders."

GNA

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA