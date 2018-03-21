‘Sanitation Cash Can Be Used For Projects’

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, says the huge amount of money that the country uses to address sanitation issues annually can be used to build hospitals, schools and roads, among others.

He admonished the citizenry to desist from dumping waste indiscriminately and adhere to the sanitation laws of the country to help protect the national purse.

“It is sad when people throw caution to the wind and throw waste at unapproved areas, including drains which leads to the spread of avoidable diseases.

“The waste that we throw into the gutters block them in the end, and this leads to the spread of mosquitoes that also spread diseases such as malaria.

“Again, we waste a lot of money to fight diseases. If we properly address the sanitation issues in our areas, we would not use those monies to fight diseases.”

Mr Osei Assibey disclosed this when the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye donated books and computers to selected schools in Bantama in Kumasi on Saturday.

He stated that the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has an effective programme to help improve sanitation in Kumasi and also beautify the city.

The Mayor announced that soon the KMA would launch a major sanitation programme dubbed, 'Operation Keep the City Clean and Green,' to rid Kumasi of filth.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi