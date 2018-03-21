Anglogold Ashanti Commissions Gh₵ 677,000.00 Health Centre At Wangarakrom

AngloGold Ashanti through the Iduapriem Community Trust Fund commissioned the Wangarakrom Health Centre on Friday 16 March 2018. The health centre was constructed at a cost of GH₵ 677,000 and the facility will serve communities of Wangarakrom, Badukrom and Nkyemia.

The health centre was constructed based a baseline study financed by the Trust Fund in 2015 to assess community access to health care facilities which revealed that about 37% of the people had to travel more than 5KMs to access medical care facilities and in cases of emergencies, this posed a challenge especially in instances where there was no available transportation.

The health centre is expected to provide health services to about 900 community members on a monthly basis, with the objective of promoting healthy living and to provide the much needed health care services to host communities.

“Iduapriem Gold Mine is committed to achieving 95 percent access to basic healthcare facilities in the communities in which it operates. In that pursuit, the construction and operation of Wangarakrom health facility is one of the interventions under the Integrated Health Project of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Gold Mine; that is aimed at increasing access to health care delivery in and around the mine’s host communities and the municipality as a whole”. Jasper Musadaidzwa MD of the mine noted.

It is anticipated from the baseline survey conducted for the local communities in 2015 that access to basic health care will improve from 63.2% to about 90% following the commissioning of the Wangarakrom health facility.

In his address, the Board Chairman of the AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Community Trust Fund, Professor Newton Amegbey indicated that the secretariat is committed to working with all development agencies in the municipality towards the achievement of healthy lifestyles and the promotion of the well-being of communities within the mine’s catchment area.

He called on the Municipal Health Directorate and the leadership of the community to ensure the sustainability and optimal use of the facility. Currently there are three health centres that have been commissioned by the mine namely the Adieyie Clinic, Teberebie Health Centre and Wangarakrom Health Centre.

Community members expressed their appreciation to the mine for the kind gesture as they will no longer have to travel far distances to receive medical treatment. The chiefs and elders of the three communities have named the Health Centre after the Chief of Apinto Stool for donating land for its construction. The centre is now known as “Nana Kobina Angu II Health Centre.”

