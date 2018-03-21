2 More Kwabenya Cell Breakers Jailed

Two more persons, who escaped from the Kwabenya Police Cells, have been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh.

The two, Kofi Darko aka Kofi Duku, 25, trader and Emmanuel Kotey, 24, motor rider, were released from police custody after six armed men allegedly stormed the police station on January 21, 2018 at about 1:30am and killed Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.

They were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit escape from lawful custody and escape from lawful custody contrary to the criminal and other offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

They pleaded guilty to both charges and were convicted on their own pleas.

The presiding judge, however, deferred their sentencing to April 4, 2018.

Already, two persons- Prince Osei aka Bebe and Atta Kwadzo-have been sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment each in hard labour.

Meanwhile, the police have amended the charge sheet, as well as the facts of the case to include Emmanuel Kotey, who was arrested at Asuotwene, near Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The pleas of convict, Prince Osei and Prince Kofi Acheampong, who are facing charges of possession of firearm and abetment to possessing firearm charges, were not taken, as the prosecution still awaits the Attorney General's advice.

The substantive case has been adjourned to April 5, 2018.

Background

A group of six armed men allegedly raided the police station on January 21, 2018 at about 1:30am and killed Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.

They reportedly took the keys to the police cells and released seven inmates- Chibuzor Akwuba, Emmanuel Kotey, Rockson Edem Dzidegbe, Dickson Ofori, Prince Osei, Atta Kwadzo and Kofi Darko.

Twelve persons have since been arraigned before the court over the matter.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak