Assin Bereku: Boy, 20, Commits Suicide

Assin Bereku, the capital of the Assin North District in the Central Region, was thrown into a state of mourning after a 12-year-old class six pupil committed suicide.

A police source in Assin Fosu, who confirmed the incident to Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the deceased Kwame Adu was found hanging on the ceiling fan at about 1600 hours moments after he returned from church on Sunday.

According to his family, Kwame Adu was said to have led the Sunday school church service at the Christ Apostolic Church in a happy mood and returned home cheerfully.

The police have deposited the body at Assin Fosu St Francis Xavier Hospital morgue pending autopsy and further investigations.

Mr Sarpong, a relative of the deceased who corroborated the sad news, said Kwame Adu was found hanging in a room where he had been living with his parents and two siblings.

He said shortly after church, his mother, who is affectionately called Esi C. K, visited the deceased’s room but found him dead.

She shouted for help which attracted the attention of many people to the scene.

Speaking in an interview with GNA, some of his teachers and colleagues of Dream City Academy said the deceased, who was quiet, was liked by his colleagues and all.

The teachers expressed extreme shock and sadness over the death of Kwame Adu, who was regarded as one of the best in the school.

“In his last day at school, he never exhibited any suicidal tendencies, as he led his colleagues to sing in the school,” a teacher revealed.

When GNA visited the scene, the entire community was astounded, with some pupils singing dirges to bid him farewell.

GNA