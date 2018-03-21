School Boy Suffocates In Locked Car

A 10-year–old Class 3 pupil has died of suffocation after he had been trapped in a locked car for about 10 hours at New Tafo, Akyem, in the Eastern Region.

The name of the deceased was given as Alex Odei Adarkwa, a pupil of Feeding Preparatory School, a private school at New Tafo.

He was allegedly sacked from school over GH¢20 fee and so he had to come home for the money from his parents.

According to sources, a neighbour (now in the grips of the police), who was driving to town, was requested by the parents to give the boy a ride back to school.

The driver, as gathered, allegedly parked and locked the boy in the vehicle and went to a certain bank to transact business.

Reports claimed that as a result, he forgot about the boy and bizarrely joined a commercial vehicle to visit his sick child who was on admission at the Regional Hospital, Koforidua, the regional capital.

A family member, Ofori Boadu, told this paper that the family was scandalized about the incident because the father of the boy owns a car, and that he (boy) knew how to manipulate his father's car windows.

Meanwhile, the boy's mortal remains have been deposited at the Akyem-Tafo Government Hospital and the police had said that the driver was assisting in investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the boy.

In another development, two girls, aged 10 and 7, have reportedly drowned at Nsawam.

Rita Obeng and Stella Opare reportedly went to a nearby well at Nsawam to fetch water when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The bodies were retrieved and rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital, but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies have been deposited at the same hospital awaiting autopsy.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem-Tafo