Learn To Be Team Player – Obed Asamoah To Rawlings

Dr. Obed Asamoah

Ghana’s longest serving attorney general and a founding father of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Obed Asamoah has downplayed the influence of former President J.J Rawlings in the NDC.

He said the supposed faction of the former military leader is not as strong as that of John Mahama.

Some political watchers have attributed recent rants of Mr. Rawlings against the NDC to his desire to assume control over the base of the party. He has, among other things, referred to the leadership of the party as people without integrity.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Dr. Asamoah said although he admired Mr. Rawlings for his courage, they disagreed over his persistent desire to always be in control of affairs.

“In the NDC, it looks like there are factions but I don’t belong to any of them. I have always admired the goals of Mr. Rawlings even though I don’t always agree with him on some of the things he does and some of his decisions. The Rawlings faction and Mills faction are not so strong. The Mahama faction is stronger than the above mentioned factions. Mr. Rawlings should be a team player when it comes to the NDC.

“Mr. Rawlings has always had the idea of wanting to control what happens in the NDC party. Mr. Rawlings and I had issues in the past because he always wanted to have his way as the founder of the party,” he said.

He also extolled the qualities of the NDC which he believes led to the appointment of the Special Prosecutor from its fold. .

“There is a certain quality in the NDC that the NPP didn’t have and that was why the NPP appointed Martin Amidu from the NDC as SP. I can say the NDC has something the NPP doesn’t have”.