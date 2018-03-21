Who Are Behind Forced Disappearances In Bangladesh?

Forced disappearances certainly are heinous crimes punishable under the international laws in the ICC. Since 2009, at least four thousand people had fallen victims of forced disappearances, while tge number of people been killed in secret killings would be several hundred. International rights groups and various countries are expressing deep concerns at the alarming rise of forced disappearances in Bangladesh. Local and foreign media had accused Bangladeshi security agencies such as Directorate of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) as well as law enforcement agencies such as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Detective Branch (DB) of Bangladesh Police for being involved in these crimes.

But finally, the cat has come out of the bag! According to dependable sources, two former military officers named Col (Rtd) Shahid Uddin Khan and Maj (Rtd) Eeza are the masterminds behind such crimes. The duo are operating a business establishment named Prochchaya Limited for some years in Dhaka's Baridhara Defence Officer's Housing Society. From this office, they are conducting abduction plans of various individuals and those plans are being executed by a group of 15-20 staffs of the company. Mini vans used in these crimes belong to a person named M Sajjad Husaain, a long-time contact of Pakistani spy agency - ISI.

Col (Rtd) Shahid is a personal friend and business associate of notorious mafia don Dawood Ibrahim. This former Colonel of Bangladesh Army joined Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) in 2005 through M Sajjad Hussain.

ISI has been conspiring against the rulings Bangladesh Awami League since it comes to power in 2009. It selected Col (Rtd) Shahid as an effective tool in defaming Awami League through disappearances and secret killings. Moreover, this former army officer is providing sensitive information and documents related to DGFI, NSI and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He is meeting ISI officers in London and Dubai while Sajjad Husaain is maintaining contacts via encrypted messaging gear and is meeting ISI men in New York City, Miami and Texas.

Sajjad Hussain also has deep connections with Talibans since 1983.

In 2012, a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), ilias Ali disappeared from Dhaka. In 2010, Khalaf Ali, an official of the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka was murdered in the Gulshan diplomatic enclave. Both the 'operations' were conducted by the team of Col (Rtd) Shahid.