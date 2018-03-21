modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
9 minutes ago | General News

Infographic:10 Things To Know About The UniBank Takeover

CitifmOnline.com
Infographic:10 Things To Know About The UniBank Takeover

UniBank is once again dominating the news after the Bank of Ghana announced that it had taken over the management of the indigenous bank and appointed KPMG to run it.

As the story unfolds, here are 10 points to keep note of, including the fact that uniBank failed to comply with a directive of the Bank of Ghana to stop granting new loans, and that the bank deliberately concealed some liabilities from its balance sheet.

321201893608 10thingstoknowabouttheunibanktakeover1024x890

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.

body-container-line