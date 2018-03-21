Infographic:10 Things To Know About The UniBank Takeover
UniBank is once again dominating the news after the Bank of Ghana announced that it had taken over the management of the indigenous bank and appointed KPMG to run it.
As the story unfolds, here are 10 points to keep note of, including the fact that uniBank failed to comply with a directive of the Bank of Ghana to stop granting new loans, and that the bank deliberately concealed some liabilities from its balance sheet.
