AMA Moves To Operationalize Sanitation Courts

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), is set to operationalize five sanitation courts within the city to deal with sanitation offenders in a bid to enhance waste management, and ensure a clean Accra.

The AMA boss, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, noted that Accra currently has two sanitation courts.

According to Mr. Adjei Sowah, the Assembly among other things has facilitated the construction of 400 household toilets within three months under the GAMA project.

Speaking at a program on fixing Ghana's sanitation problems organized by IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, he said the operation of these courts will make the process of dealing with sanitation offenders easier.

“We are targeting to have five sanitation courts so that these are dedicated to deal with issues of sanitation because when you send these issues of sanitation to the magistrate court, they have their own technicality that prolongs the cases,” he said.

He noted that funds are been sought to renovate the already existing courts and the finish up the uncompleted ones.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, as part of the National Sanitation Campaign , announced in 2017 a National Sanitation Brigade to enforce sanitation laws nationwide.

This brigade, to be made up of Ghanaian youth, will police adherence to the rules and regulations on sanitation in both state and private properties.

“The personnel of this outfit would conduct regular visits to all offices to ensure that there is compliance and, where it so requires, take legal action against those infringing on the laws,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

President Akufo-Addo has promised to make Accra the cleanest city by the end of his first term.