Provide us with party office immediately - Concerned Tarkwa NDC members

The concerned members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem have charged the leadership of party to as a matter urgency, secure the party with an office.

In a statement issued by the leadership of the concerned party members and copied to GhanaWeb indicated that the current Constituency executives prior to their elections four years ago promised the party members of providing a well-furnished office but have failed to honour their pledge.

The concerned members also revealed that the party has asked to leave the rented office and according to them, see this development as total embarrassment to a great opposition party like the NDC.

They also added that due to this situation, accessing basic information has been very difficult for them.

Below is the full statement

Press Release

Grassroot members are not happy with Constituency Executives - Concerned party members

We have observed with much astonishment the state in which our beloved party is, and the direction it is being headed to. Indeed, one would have expected to see more action driven approach by a party in opposition looking forward to wrestling back power in a shortest possible time. However, it appears persons charged with leadership responsibilities to ensure the success of the goal above have rather developed a lackadaisical attitude and unconcerned about the state the party finds itself.

Isn't it embarrassing, and failure on the part of leadership, to find a great party like NDC in the whole of Tarkwa-Nsuaem just a year and a month in opposition without office? If the current leadership of the party at the Constituency level have forgotten about the promise they made to party people prior to their election into leadership positions then, they should as a matter of urgency visit their archives. Or perhaps, we humbly remind them that, they promised in their verbal manifesto to acquire" a befitting, well furnished office for the party in the central business district of Tarkwa” should they be elected as executives.

Almost 4 years down the line, after party people falling in love with their juicy promises and voting them into respective leadership positions, the inability to maintain the party office bequeathed unto them by the previous leadership, left the owner of that facility with no option than to eject the party from the office.

The party as we write, is under reorganization with nationwide registration of its members. "We have no party office" as said by the Constituency Chairman in one of recent party meetings. Where to access basic information, with regards to the ongoing re-organization in the constituency has turned nightmare to us, and to all concerned party members, we believe.

We therefore, by this release, calling on leadership to as a matter urgency, secure a party office where members could go and transact party businesses on daily basis, especially in this hour of re-organization exercise.

God bless Tarkwa-Nsuaem!

God bless NDC!

Thank you.

Signed!

Ibrahim Diallo - Branch Chairman, Tamso

John Kwofie - Branch Chairman, Jerusalem

Christian Quayson - branch Chairman, Tamso.

Moro Mohammed - Member, Zongo.

Source: Daniel Kaku