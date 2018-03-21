NPP Members Hail Tarkwa MP For Remarkable Achievements 

Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region have commended the MP of the area for chalking successes as a first-timer.

This was disclosed to the general public at a press briefing at the party's office on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Addressing the media, Mr. Ebenezer Anane Atuahene, the Director of Communications of the party indicated that despite some few challenges the NPP government has encountered, the MP has performed creditably.

According to him, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker, a first time MP has performed remarkably in the areas of Education, Road Infrastructure, Employment, Tourism, Scholarships among others.

Under scholarships, he explained that the MP has secured a huge scholarship package to support second and third year SHS students who were not covered by the Free SHS policy in the area.

He also revealed that apart from the scholarship given to the SHS students, the MP has also given similar scholarships to his constituents to further their education at the tertiary levels, both in Ghana and abroad.

In the area of security and social activities, he stated that the MP has provided street lights to beef up security in the night and chairs to the various communities in the Constituency.

He also added that the MP has lobbied through Goldfields Ghana Limited for more street lights to beef up security in the entire Constituency which would be supplied very soon and was also currently renovating the Tarkwa Divisional Police Headquarters.

Mr. Atuahene applauded the MP for engaging over 200 youth in various kinds of apprenticeship.

He therefore called on the people to rally behind the NPP government and Hon. Mireku Duker for more developments.

"Hon. Duker has proven to be an intelligent party communicator who represents government and party on various TV and radio stations to propagate the agenda of government and now making Tarkwa-Nsuaem more visible in government which will bring more developments to the good people of Tarkwa", he lauded.

PRESS CONFERENCE HELD BY TARKWA-NSUAEM NPP COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE IN COLLABORATION WITH THE CONCERNED NPP MEMBERS AT TARKWA-NSUAEM NPP OFFICE.

NPP’s One Year in Office.

The NPP is a little over a year in office and have been commended with hard work, truthfully

committed to fight corruption to develop this country.

The government has:

1. Implemented the free SHS

2. Paid most NHIS debt

3. Restored nursing trainee allowance

4. Revamping of the rail way sector

5. Kickstart planting for food and jobs

6. Improved efficiency at the various ports

7. Reduced electricity tariffs

8. Established the Office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption

9. Eliminated nuisance taxes; and

10. Successfully eliminated dumsor among others.

In the face of these successes chalked, there are some few challenges the government is working seriously to fix to help propel Ghana beyond aid.

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker, a first time MP

has also performed remarkably in the areas of;

1. Apprenticeship training for the youth (Currently training 200 youth)

2. Educational development (donation of chairs, desks, building materials to most schools

in the constituency)

3. Road Infrastructure (Played an instrumental role in the award and construction of the Nsuta Junction-Nsuta Township road network by GMC and the award of the Benso-Tarkwa road network which is yet to be constructed. Currently lobbied the management of

AngloGold Ashanti to construct a road network from DVLA to Akyem)

4. Security & Social Activities (Donation of street lights and chairs to various communities

in the constituency and has currently lobbied Goldfields Ghana Limited for more street

lights to beef up security in the entire constituency which will be supplied very soon,

successfully lobbied for the renovation of the Tarkwa Divisional Police Headquarters

with work ongoing currently)

5. Sports Infrastructure (The MP has successfully lobbied the management of Goldfields Ghana Limited to renovate the TNA park to an international standard and sod cutting will be done very soon and as a member of the Goldfields Trust Fund Board, MP was

very instrumental in the award and the ongoing construction of the Akoon Park)

6. Tourism (The MP has successfully lobbied the management of AngloGold Ashanti to

construct a Gold Museum at the University of Mines and Technology campus.The Vice

Chancellor has made land available and other feasibility studies undertaken)

7. Employment (The MP has secured some jobs for the youth in some mining companies

in Tarkwa and has promised of more jobs in the mining companies and in the government

sector in the coming days)

8. Scholarships (The MP has secured a huge scholarship package to support 2nd and 3rd year SHS students who aren’t covered by free SHS in the municipal and a few local and

foreign tertiary scholarships to develop the educational capabilities of the youth)

9. Government Businesses (The MP is doing well with government assignments. He was

part of the government team led by Hon. Osafo Marfo that participated in the 2017 UK-Ghana Trade and Investment Forum in London to woo investors into our country to develop the economy, Our hardworking MP was made an NPA ambassador where they toured Cote d’Voire and subsequently to India in preparedness to implement government’s policy of the gas recirculation module.

Also our MP with a team led by Director of Ghana Water Company, Mr. Wolanyo were in Romania to understudy some water treatment procedures, the Akoon underground water is on the radar of the MP to be treated and distributed to the communities within and beyond Tarkwa.

The MP was recently nominated as part of the government delegation to this year’s International Mines Ministers Summit in Toronto, Canada where clean technology and innovation in the minerals industry was the main discussion)

10. Media Visibility and Government Communications (The MP has proven to be an

intelligent party communicator who represents government and party on various TV and radio stations to propagate the agenda of government and now making Tarkwa-Nsuaem

more visible in government which will bring more development to the good people of

Tarkwa)

11. Tarkwa Railways Development (Inspected the Tarkwa rails with the sector minister and

work is currently ongoing to revamp the Tarkwa rails) and many more.

Ebenezer Anane Atuahene - Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency NPP Communications Director

Gomashie Edem - Deputy Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Communications Director

Source: Daniel Kaku

