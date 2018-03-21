Curfew on Bunkprugu Township renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours on Bunkprugu Township from 2000 hours to 0600 hours, effective Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said the renewal of the curfew hours was upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It reminded the public that the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon is still in force and that any person found with those weapons would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.