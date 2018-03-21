Court Defers Sentences For 2 In Kwabenya Jail Break

An Accra Circuit Court, hearing the case in which some armed men freed inmates at the Kwabenya Police Station after an attack on the station, killing a Police Officer on duty, on Tuesday deferred the sentences of two of the accused.

The two Kofi Darko and Emmanuel Kotey whose names were added to the facts sheets today pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and escape from lawful custody.

Kofi had earlier pleaded not guilty, but on Tuesday morning he changed his plea to guilty, while Emmanuel pleaded guilty on his first appearance.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, convicted them on their own plea but deferred sentences to April 4.

At the last sitting, the prosecution prayed the court for a short adjournment to await the Attorney General's advice.

Superintendent Kweku Bempah, prosecuting, told the court that they were waiting for the AG's advice on the matter, and expressed the hope that by Wednesday March 14, the advice would be ready.

He told the court that, if by then, the advice was not ready, they would have to amend some portions of the facts sheet.

The facts of the case as presented earlier Mr Bempah were that, the complainants are Policemen stationed at Kwabenya District Police station.

Prince Osei, 25, is a scrap dealer living at Glefe Dansoman; Atta Kwadwo, 20, is a driver; and Kofi Darko, 25 also a trader living at Glefe, Dansoman. Nancy is 28 and lives at Dome; and George Yeboah is 30 and lives around the Graphic Road.

Prince Kofi Acheampong is 32 and lives at Afienya; Edward Lartey is 20 and lives at Tema Newtown; Kofi Seshie is 28, George Sarbah is 23, Elvis is 31, George Asante is 33, Theophilus is 25, and Emmanuel Kottey, 24, is a motor rider.

Mr Bempah said on January 21, at about 0130 hours, a gang of armed men numbering six planned and attacked the Kwabenya Police station and freed their colleagues who were being held in detention for various violent crimes.

He told the court that in execution of their plan, the assailants proceeded to the station whilst two of them who pretended to have a complaint to lodge, entered the charge office and told the counter Non-Commission Officer (NCO) that someone borrowed money from them and had refused to pay back.

The counter NCO No. 43225 G/Cpl. Robert Owusu advised them to seek a redress at the civil court since the case they were reporting was civil matter, the two then signalled the rest, who had laid ambush within the premises, and launched an attack on the Policemen at the charge office.

The prosecution said they shot Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, who was on duty as a Monitoring Officer on the right buttocks, held the counter NCO, his counter orderly, the charge office guard, and the night investigator hostages.

He said they took the keys to the cells and released seven of the inmates, namely, Chibuzor Akwuba, Emmanuel Kotey, Rockson Edem Dzigbede, Dickson Ofori, Prince Osei, Attah Kwadwo, and Kofi Darko.

After the armed attack, the assailants fled the scene, the NCO and the night Investigator arranged for an ambulance and rushed Inspector Ashilevi to the Police Hospital for treatment, but they were referred to the 37 Military Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Bempah told the court that, Police intelligence, led to the arrest of George Yeboah, who assisted Prince Osei and Attah Kwadwo with GH¢ 200.00 to escape out of the jurisdiction.

He also gave GH¢ 40.00 to Kofi Darko to enable him escape from the jurisdiction.

He said on January 23, Police intelligence led to the arrest of Prince Osei and Attah Kwadwo at Worawora in the Volta Region.

Investigations also revealed that whiles in detention, on January 18, Prince Osei overheard the other inmates planning to escape.