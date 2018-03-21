Church Service And Court Sittings Held Simultaneously In Tema

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has been directed to find alternative court room as soon as possible to house its Sanitation and Motor Court at the Tema Community Centre.

The Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo, who gave the directive, noted that the current Sanitation and Motor Court at the Centre did not befit the status of a standard and modern court.

'The Sanitation Court we are seeing did not meet up to the status of a sanitation court. It is not suitable for a court,' the Chief Justice said during a tour of the Greater Accra Region courts.

The visit was to afford the Chief Justice the opportunity to get first-hand information on the state of the courts and also remind district, municipal and metropolitan chief executives of the need to provide safer courtrooms and residential facilities for judges and staff of the Judicial Service.

The circuit and district courts were places where majority of the Ghanaian populace patronised.

Mr Alex B. Opoku Acheampong, the Judicial Secretary, who accompanied the Chief Justice on a similar tour to the Northern, Ashanti and Upper East regions last year, said it was the mandate of the district, municipal and metropolitan chief executives to provide safer court rooms and residential facilities for judges and Judicial Service Staff.

The Tema Community Court shares a boundary with a church auditorium and while the court is sitting, there is also a church service going on.

The structure looks old and dusty and anytime there was a downpour the rainwater entered the court room.

Before one entered the court, one would have to meander by a herbal clinic and photo studio while other traders are seen doing brisk business.

Mr Joseph McAli, the District Court Judge, said he had to park his car in front of the Community Centre and walk through the audience before entering the courtroom or chambers.

The Chief Justice noted that the practice was not safe for the judge as anyone could harm him.

She noted that the practice where the court sittings and church services were conducted simultaneously did not make the place conducive.

'Did that mean that criminals who are brought here are sanitised as a result of the church service?' she asked.

Mr Samuel Donkor, the Coordinating Director of TMA, promised to find an alternative place to house the Court.