Prestea Huni-Valley To Migrate To Metropolis In A Decade -Mce

In his welcome address at the inauguration of the elevated Prestea Huni-Valley District to a Municipality, Hon Mozart K. Owuh, MCE for the municipality commended the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, Local Government Minister Hon Hajia Alima Mahama, MP for Prestea Huni-Valley and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, former MPs and DCEs, Assembly Members who worked hard to get us where we are.

Hon Mozart Owuh apologized to the gathering on behalf of Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-valley constituency and the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for her inability to be present on this important day due to her official duties outside the country.

" Hon Barbara would have loved to join her sister the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Hon Catherine Abelema Afeku on this very important day but due to the exigencies of officialdom, she is not currently in the country, she has asked me to assure you that she is seriously pushing for the creation of another constituency in the municipality before the 2020 elections", Hon Mozart added.

I ask for the cooperation of all in the Municipality to continue to live in peace and help develop the Municipality and it is my hope that we work very hard to move to a Metro in the next decade, Hon Mozart K. Owuh appealed.

Hon Catherine Abelema Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and MP for Evalue-Gwira Ajomoro reading the Inaugural Speech on behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana urged all in the Municipality to fully participate in the development of the Municipality as the success of the Municipality depends on all.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV, Divisional Chief of Himan-Prestea who represented the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council appealed to Government to consider a request made by the Council to Local Government and Rural Development Ministry to Change the Name of the Municipality to "Fiase" as soon as possible to truly reflect the Traditional Authority.

When the request is granted, we would have Fiase East, West, Central and so on.

We are very much grateful to Government for considering our District for an upgrade to a Municipality, it is our hope and prayer that all the good things a municipality deserves will follow in the shortest possible time, Nana Nteboah Prah IV stated.

Hon Catherine Afeku, Tourism Minister.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV(left)Himanhene and Nana Adu Panyin II(right)Mbease Nsuta Hene arriving at the grounds.

Hon. Mozart K. Owuh, MCE Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly