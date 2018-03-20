Bank of Ghana Takes Over Unibank

The Bank of Ghana has announced it has taken over the management of private bank, Unibank.

The Governor of the central bank explained at a press conference, the takeover is due to challenges facing the bank. He mentioned weak supervisory standards and weak operations as the cause of the challenges.

Ernest Addison said the bank, last year, provided inaccurate data during the central bank's effort to resolve the problems

He assured depositors their money is safe, stressing "we are not liquidating the bank, we are saving it."

The take-over comes weeks after Unibank announced it was taking over adb.

The top management of Unibank are Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II who is Chief Executive Officer, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director Owusu-Ansah Awere, Executive Clifford Duke Mettle, Director of Risk Management Kwesi Nkrumah Pimpah.

CEO Kwabena Duffour II

The bank's company secretary is Sylvia Assimeng-Archer, Executive Head of Treasury and Global Trade John Collins Arthur, Executive Head of Corporate Banking Elsie Dansoa Kyereh and Executive Head of Innovations and Business Execution Florence Ohene.

This executive management are expected to give way to new control.

The bank was founded in 1997 by Kwabena Duffour who later became Finance minister under the Mills administration.

But after 20 years of private management, Kwabena Duffour who is a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana loses control of unibank to his former employers.

More soon...

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com