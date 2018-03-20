Jaman South Assembly Elevated…Grassroots Urged To Take Charge Of Their Own Development

With Drobo as its capital and a population of over One Hundred and Ten Thousand (110,000), the Jaman South district in the BrongAhafo region of Ghana has been elevated to the status of a Municipality to expedite development in the Area.

Jaman South was part of 56 district and metropolitan Assemblies, which have been earmarked for elevation as announced a few months ago by Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama.

A ceremony held in Drobo on March 15 to inaugurate the elevated Assembly brought together officials from government as well as Traditional leaders in the Area and their people.

Present were all four Paramountcies in Jaman South – Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of Dwenem-Awasu, Nana BofobeneGyeabour, the Omanhemaa (Paramount Queenmother) of Drobo Traditional Area, Nana YaaAnsua, Omanhene of Kwatwima-Adamsu and a delegate from Japekrom Traditional Council.

PresidentNana Akufo Addo in a speech read onhis behalf by deputy Minister for Railways Development, Hon Andy AppiahKubi,urged the people of Jaman South to take charge of their own development.

He said his Government'sgrowth,job creation and ‘prosperity for all’ agenda could only be achieved if governance was brought to the doorsteps of the people.

This, according to the President, would ensure effective and efficient decentralization through grassroots participation, better planning and improved service delivery in local communities.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Assembly, Hon AlhajjAbuu, in his speech stressed the importance of peace in the attainment of development, calling on the chiefs and people of the Area to unite in order to effectively plan their development.

“Working in isolation does not help. It will separate us, and we cannot come together to plan effectively for our development ” he averred.

AlhajjAbuu noted that although the Assembly was eager to develop Jaman South at full tilt, it would, however, ensure that the growth of the Area conformed to proper town planning and development system.

“One must consult the Assembly before embarking on any construction to avoid erecting private properties in places demarcated for roads and other expansion projects. Any such structures would be pulled down”, he cautioned.

“While we look up to the government for assistance, the destiny of Jaman South is in our own hands” he asserted.

For her part, Omanhemaa Yaa Ansua, commended President Nana Akufo Addo for raising the status of the Assembly, noting that the step would help accelerate development not only in her Area but also across the country.

She said the natural endowments of Jaman South had the potential to unlock its fortunes if given the needed attention.

The traditional leader, who is also a development and project management expert, advised against strife and disharmony within factions and kinship groups in the area, saying lack of coordination would delay their development.