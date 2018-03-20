Compassion International Holds Cultural Festival For Children

Mr. Alex Adenyo, the Partnership Facilitator of the Asuogyaman Cluster of Projects for Compassion International, has urged government and stakeholders to preserve the cultural heritage of Ghanaian societies for enhanced development.

Speaking on the theme, “Positive Christo-cultural beliefs: A firm foundation for a solid Christian life” at the maiden cultural festival for some 3,700 beneficiary children of the organisation recently, Mr. Alex Adenyo said there would be no meaningful development should children and young people be kept away from the positive elements of their native culture and traditions.

“Even though Compassion is purely a Christian organisation, we recognise the fact that there are some good cultural practices in our communities that need to be highlighted since it will support our effort of bringing up responsible Christian adults and influence the development of our country”, he said.

Nana Ofori Nyarko II, the Adonten-Gyasehene of Akwamu Traditional Area, who chaired the function, lauded the organisation for their support and urged the participants to strengthen their effort at promoting positive indigenous Ghanaian culture and traditions for development.

Mr. Thomas Nyarko Ampem, the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, who was the guest speaker, said there was the need for citizens to complement the effort of government in developing the area and that, “No government can do it all alone. We need the support of everybody to develop and we must always be proud of our culture and traditions else we are lost.”

The children thrilled the audience with various cultural displays, including poetry recitals, drama, playing of talking drum, traditional drumming and dancing, and choral music.

Compassion International, a Christian-based organisation with the mission of releasing children from poverty in Jesus’ name, operates in 14 communities in the Asuogyaman area, including Apeguso, Akosombo, Atimpoku, Asikuma, Akwamufie, Juapong, Kpong, Fintey, Labolabo, Gyakiti, Boso, South Senchi, Adjena and Mpakadan .

