The Making Of Prisoners And The Consequence Of Being A Prisoner In Ghana

We have no illusions about the inherent wickedness of man. For centuries, many philosophers have split hairs over the nature of man. John Locke, Thomas Hobbes and Montesquieu are among many thinkers who had no consensus over the nature of man. Whether man is essentially good or bad has not had any simple answer. The founders of world religions have also had different philosophical positions on the nature of man. While we do not intend to go into the details of the nature of man, we want to posit that what becomes of man falls within the matrix of nature and nurture. Naturally, we have inclinations to good and bad. But nurturing eventually defines what becomes of us.

The socio-economic conditions in Ghana potentially predispose one to become a prisoner. Many young men and women finish university and spend years chasing after non-existing jobs. Often times, such graduates are asked to be self-employed. But the fact that most people gloss over is that a significant number of these unemployed graduates have no capital to state their own enterprise. Also, the sociological structure of the family in Ghana tends to place enormous pressure on young unemployed graduates. The family system in Ghana is structured in such a way that one as a social being, is connected to a web of other beings. This has the implication of defining the expectations a graduate is to fulfill.

Young tertiary graduates are expected to be gainfully employed, marry, have a car, a house, and reside in urban centre. In addition to that, graduates must fulfill requirements of reciprocity by dispensing wealth to a chain of family members. A few of the employed graduates have multiple burdens of serving as kinsman redeemers to their families and close neighbours. A graduate who fails to fulfill the expectations of society are branded failures. And since every human being has aversion for shame, some graduates are easily induced to indulge in nefarious practices at the expense of their freedom.

The plight of the youth who are have had very limited western education is perhaps disturbing. Conventionally, the minimum qualification for one to get a job is senior high certificate. Sadly, there are some Ghanaian youth who never get the chance of accessing secondary education due to many reasons, including financial difficulties. It is in this direction that we applaud and hope that the Free SHS Policy of the government of Ghana, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo, will be sustained. Senior high school graduates who get employed are poorly paid that they are only seen to be working, but never having evidence for it. This is not different from many Ghanaian workers.

The institution of social intervention programmes that welfare states provide is very weak in Ghana. Elsewhere in the so-called developed countries, the state provides social interventions to rescue those socially marginalised from sinking into the abyss of despair. Paying bills, accommodation, health, education, food, and cloth is such a tasking demand that many young graduates easily see ‘unconventional’ approach to survival as the exit point in the poverty cycle.

While corruption resonates with the Ghanaian political economy, it has crippled the potentials of many young Ghanaians. The ‘whom you know and who knows you’ determinant of getting jobs and accessing the national cake has proved a major challenge to many young Ghanaians. Young generations in Ghana have not yet established networks, socially and politically, that will smoothen their access to the realm of power and wealth. Per their status, many of them are not admissible to bourgeois fraternities that will connect them to the realm of power. Out of frustration, some young Ghanaians use extra-legal means to survive a system that has deliberately been created to keep them in a perpetual state of suffering and disenfranchisement.

While sociologists argue that deviation is a must in society, the expansion of the pool of deviants is the creation of society. As indicated above, while we have the natural inclination to commit crime, the potentiality is either nipped in the bud, or allowed to fester by society. As society creates the friendly environment for crime to increase, society produces recidivists! The prison condition in Ghana, which is not different from many countries in the world, stirs the argument again over the essence of incarceration. What is the purpose of incarceration: reforming or punishing? If even punishment, what do we seek to get after punishment? Is the prison system a form of restorative justice or retributive justice? Obviously, these are questions that do not lean themselves to uncritical answers.

Even so, the prison condition in Ghana is simply inhuman. After many visits to some selected prisons in Ghana, a group of Ghanaians, both home and abroad, have formed a Non-governmental Organisation that provides assistance to prisoners, their families, and restoring prisoners to their communities upon their release. HHI Humanity Health International was formed in 2015, but registered in 2017. Elizabeth Addai (now known as Mrs. Scales), the founder of the NGO, is a registered nurse, who practised in Ghana for many years and now domiciled in UK, where she continues to practice. She is passionate about bringing relief to prisoners and ex-convicts in need. Since the formation of the NGO, her passion has intersected with other committed persons, and collectively they have focused their attension on bringing relief to prisoners, ex-convicts, and families of such persons in need.

Over the years, the group has sustained its activities of creating awareness about the deplorable state of prisons and prisoners in Ghana. The group also focuses on providing counseling to prisoners and ex-convicts in Ghana. The group is further interested in providing sustainable source of livelihood to the youth, as a way of dissuading them from easily engaging in criminal activities. Currently, the group has taken up the task of reducing the stigmatisation of ex-convicts. The modus operandi in achieving the objectives of the NGO is through health education and talks, engaging duty bearers in communities in Ghana, and regularly visiting prisoners to organise health screening and giving them gifts like food and carbolic soaps.

The task of the NGO is colossal and will require the collaboration of all Ghanaians. We trust that if political actors perform their task well, the creation of prisoners will reduce. We need to stem the tide against the creation of prisoners. We also need to work on the conditions of prisons in Ghana. More importantly, if we are to argue that man is self-fish and that no man will do harm to himself, then we need to explore the conditions that compel individuals to cheaply trade off their freedom. In other words, we need to fight the conditions that breed prisoners in Ghana.

For further information about and support, visit: www.humanityhealthinternational.com and the group’s Facebook: HHI Humanity Health International and www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/HHI

Charles Prempeh ([email protected]), African University College of Communications, Accra

Elizabeth Scales ([email protected]), Founder of the NGO