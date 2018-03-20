Kayayei Receive Support From Ghana Water Company

The Managing Director of the Ghana water company Ltd. Dr Clifford A. Braimah has appealed to the general public to show compassion to head potters popularly known as Kayayei .

Speaking at ceremony to support the Pamela Bridgewater Easter program at his office in Accra, the former Dean of the school of engineering at Tamale Polytechnic said for some reasons these girls are on the streets making them vulnerable.

He therefore called on the public to treat them with care and love, saying, “We cannot escape the humanitarian duty of helping others, corporate bodies, non governmental organisations ,philanthropists should come out with ideas or inputs towards bringing future and welfare to the Kayayei.

The Bridgewater Easter programs will see the girls being schooled on how to prevent the growing trend of teenage pregnancy prevention which has a challenge of the Kayayei phenomenon including the education on the avoidance unprotected sex and sexually transmitted diseases like HIV etc .

There would be outreach workshop on how to avoid and be vigilant on abuse especially by unscrupulous men who want to take their advantage at night including awareness and tracking of Kayayei traffickers who are continuously bringing girls as young as eight years down south .

The trafficking campaign would partner with radio stations to send the anti-trafficking message around the country .

There would be health screening for the girls and their children by medics of the Sulemana memorial hospital at Mamobi .The Easter activity including serving the girls with food and drinks, give them the opportunity to share their experience with the organization and how it can be solved.

The project director for the ambassador, Bridgewater Project, after presenting an appreciation artwork to Dr. Clifford Braimah , thanked the Ghana water Company for extending their Corporate Social Responsibility to what he called the disadvantaged segment of the populace. Mr. Alhassan revealed that the abuse of Kayayei is not appealing and that his outfit was working with the representatives of the Accra metropolitan authority to set a special task force at densely populated Kayayei centers to protect the girls .

The Bridgewater Project support needy girls in Ghana through education and training ,advocacy, protection, research etc .