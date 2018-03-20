University Of Ghana's Psychology Department Holds Blood Donation As Part Of 50th Anniversary

The Department of Psychology of the University of Ghana has held a blood donation exercise and health screening as part of celebrations of its Golden Jubilee Anniversary.

A lot of activities will also be taking place from 21st of April as part of the celebrations. There will also be a mini durbar which seeks to bring the Alumni together.

The Golden Jubilee Anniversary is on the 'Psychology in retrospect success, challenges and prospects'

The Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Wiafe Akenten called on the management of the University to help them with resources and tools for the psychology department to function well.

Against this background, he indicated that a proposal has been sent to the Vice Chancellor of school to come to their aid.

"We recently converted a library room for lectures because of the lack of space at the department," he lamented.

On his part, the President of the Department, Elvis Eben Baffour Junior, also entreated the whole nation to celebrate with them since the celebration is not only limited to psychology students.

He called on the public to be informed and know the relevance of psychology because it does not deal with those who are mentally unstable but helps those who need to adjust properly in marriage, education, and careers as well.

20180313 104009