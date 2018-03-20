RTI Bill Passage Is No Magic Bullet

I have already written and published several pieces on the 22-year-old Right-To-Information (RTI) Bill, so I would be brief with this piece. The fact of the matter is that contrary to what the RTI Coalition activists would have the rest of us believe, the mere passage of an RTI Act will not necessarily offer a blanket access to government operations or the people’s business, as it were, to Ghanaian citizens overnight (See “RTI Will Ensure Journalism Without Speculation – Sampson Lardy Anyenini” Ghanaweb.com 3/19/18). There will still be other “classified” aspects of the conduct of the people’s business that verge on our national security that would be marked off as being well beyond the reach of non-cabinet or non-executive appointees, and non-legislative and non-judicial operatives as well. And even in some cases, only a handful of members of parliament with security clearance may be allowed to access these pieces of “classified” information.

As well, even where the law is clear, media operatives poised to accessing information classified as “sensitive” would have to go to court to duke it out in lengthy judicial deliberations before such access is granted. And where access to information deemed to be “sensitive” is granted, parts of the same bit of information (often the most significant aspects that are being sought) will be strategically redacted or deleted from the sought-for information before it is released for wholesale consumption into the media mainstream. Equally significant ought to be underscored the fact that the RTI Bill is not primarily geared towards the provision of access to media operatives. Rather, it is first and foremost meant for the democratic enlightenment on the details of how the people’s business is conducted by officials privileged enough to be entrusted with the same to the ordinary citizenry. To be certain, media access is only incidental to this act of civic responsibility and/or duty of those at the helm of governance.

Consequently, the exuberant likes of Mr. Sampson Lardy Anyenini, the JOY-FM program host and professionally trained lawyer, have a far greater chance of having the Indemnity Clauses attached to the country’s Fourth-Republican Constitution removed than being able to cavalierly barge their way into the security-protected affairs of government by the facile invocation of the RTI Act. In every instance of the demand for access to “vital” information about the people’s business, the imperative need for the protection of “state secrets” and, by extension, security, will be counter-invoked to remarkably reduce or muff up the quantity and quality of information released. Ultimately, the passage of an RTI Act will be a desirable shot in the arms of investigative journalists and reporters who invariably find their yeomanly efforts come up against a brick wall; for in theory, this Act would ensure transparency in government and thus provide a direly needed relief to journalists and reporters at the cutting edge of their trade. But, of course, these media operatives would still have to invest an enormous amount of energy and diligence in their work in order to ensure that corrupt government operatives are unable to easily get away with their “capital” crimes.

In other words, the RTI Bill, if passed into law, cannot be expected to transform into the journalistic equivalent of a self-driven car overnight. It would only signal the beginning of a long and tough battle for the achievement of what many an advanced democratic culture takes for granted these days. My grievance with the way in which advocates of the RTI Bill have been impetuously and petulantly pushing their luck with the Akufo-Addo Administration, is the abject hypocrisy being brazenly exhibited by these advocates, almost as if none of the National Democratic Congress-sponsored regimes that preceded the present government were exceptions to the rules and standards of civilized democratic governance. We are talking about a bill that has been languishing in a state of abeyance for the past 22 years! Which clearly means that for some curious, albeit not very farfetched, reasons, Ghanaians have come to acquiescently accept the pontifical self-righteousness of Chairman Jerry John Rawlings and his NDC Abongo Boys and Girls as political operatives who have a right, and even a bounden obligation, to govern carte-blanche or with impunity.

For this reason, it is imperative for the key operatives of the Akufo-Addo Administration to not allow themselves to be facilely pressured into passing the RTI Bill into Law, knowing fully well that it is far more in the interest of their main political opponents who have been governing the nation well outside the decorous and civilized bounds of social responsibility, even while smugly and vacuously pretending to be fervid adherents of the morally enlightened tenets of “Probity, Accountability, Transparency and Justice” who are primely poised to using the same as a cudgel to complicate an already complicated and deliberately twisted culture of governance in the country. Then also, the likes of Mr. Anyenini must rest assured that the passage of the RTI Bill into Law will not any remarkably meliorate the rash in the unhealthy manufacture of “Fake News,” in Trumpian parlance, which is what these RTI Coalition activists, rather naively, suppose an RTI Law to be capable of quelling.

