STU wins Zone 4 UPAC Games

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) put up a sterling performance to emerge winners of the fifth edition of the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship – Zone Four.

STU will thus represent Zone Four in the up-coming finals of this year’s UPAC Games which would come off in Accra from 11th to 14th April.

Four institutions namely STU, the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), the Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) and the College of Health at Kintampo participated in the championship, which was hosted by the winners last Friday.

The other member of Zone Four, Valley View University – Techiman campus, pulled out of the competition.

STU made their intentions clear right from their first game with the Kintampo College of Health and hammered their opponents by 50 goals to 14 goals, went on to defeat CUCG by 33 goal to 17 goals in their next encounter before silencing UENR by 23 goals by 8 goals in the final match.

Students of STU and the other participating institutions were at the STU Basketball Court in their numbers to cheer their teams on.

Also there to witness proceedings were the Pro-Vice Chancellor of STU, Dr. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah; the Registrar, Samuel Ankama Obour and the Brong Ahafo Regional Director of Education, Dr. Peter Attafuah.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Dr. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah thanked the organizers of the competition, Rite Sports Limited and all sponsors, for the choice of STU as the host of this year’s Zone Four championship.

He was particularly impressed about the speed at which basketball was catching up with football, which has been the passion of the nation for years.

He said the main objective of sports in tertiary institutions was to promote social, cultural and intellectual interaction among our students.

“It also seeks to promote the spirit of comradeship and unity in the youth who are the future leaders of our beloved country, Ghana”, he added.

Later in an interview, the Coach of STU Team, Samuel Annor, commended his boys for their excellent performance which has earned them a ticket to participate in the finals to be hosted in Accra next month.

“We are not breaking camp, we’ve started training toward the finals straight away and we are hoping to and win the ultimate, and make STU proud. By so doing, we’ll be marketing our institution”, he stressed.

Other institutions which have also qualified so far to participate in the finals are the All Nations University in Koforidua, Takoradi Technical University, University of Education, Winneba and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

About two more institutions are expected to qualify from their respective Zones to book tickets for the finals.

END