Us Military Base In Ghana: Take A Second Look-- ExLA Group

The reports in the media that the government of Ghana is in the process of granting the United States the permission to establish its military base in our country is a matter that the government must come clear in stating in unequivocal terms the source of its inspiration.

It is important for government to know that matters of this nature should not only be left to the executive and the legislature to discuss since it bothers on not just the security of the state but also the very sovereignty of the republic of Ghana.

The constitutional injunction that the president may execute or may cause to be executed treaties, agreements and conventions in the name of Ghana must be exercised having in mind that the president is only acting for and on behalf of the people.

Therefore there must be a thorough discussion on this matter by not just the executive and the legislature but civil society groups and Ghanaians in general.

It is a known fact that the US has about 800 military bases in over 70 countries in the world. There are specific reasons for the establishment of such military base.

It is said that this agreement will permit the U.S. Military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces. This we believe will position Ghana in camp of perceived enemy as the US.

The 1992 constitution enjoins the government to conduct its international affairs in consonance with the accepted principles of public international law and diplomacy in a manner consistent with the international interest of Ghana.

Is this decision in the national interest? Why the granting of unrestricted access to a horde of Ghanaian facilities and a number of tax exemptions to the United States Military.

It is out of order that what the country stands to gain constitutionally, in terms of taxes have also been waved. It is also out of order to take primary responsibility for securing the U.S. facilities in Ghana at the expense of the Ghanaian tax payer.

Our concern is that government comes clear to explain to the people what exactly is the motivation for such a deal and what our country stand to gain. Again, government must be cautious and tactical about its foreign policy in order not to invite threats onto the state.

Signed

Ernest Boateng

Director for Research and Spokesperson on Leadership and Governance

ExLA Group