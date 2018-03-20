Hacks To Master The Art Of Packing Light

One of the best ways to de-stress on vacation is to travel as light as possible. Simply put, less baggage means less to worry about. It always sounds like a good idea until you actually start packing. That's when you realise that it is near impossible for you to pack light.

Regardless, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency highlights tips to help you master the art of packing light.

It's all about the roll

Rolling your clothes instead of folding them is a huge space-saver. You will be able to fit more into a smaller suitcase.

Use shoes to store valuables

Don't let any space go to waste because it can be very useful. Filling your shoes with clothes and other items will help keep their shape while squished into your suitcase.

Plan your outfits for each day you're gone

Before you pack, lay out an outfit for each day to cut down the chances you'll pack more than you need. It's simple, but much more effective than just guessing and throwing a bunch of random stuff in a bag.

Pack bottoms you can wear several times

Maximize space by doubling up on how many days you wear your pants, skirts and other bottoms. The more outfits you can make from the least amount of bottoms, the better. For example, you can pack 3 shirts for one bottom.

Take advantage of laundry services

It's easy when you're staying with a friend or family member, but if you're staying at hotels, call ahead and get the details on their laundry service.