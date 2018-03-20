Rawlings Must Be Stopped Before 2020--Victor Smith

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Victor Smith, has called on the leadership of his party to call the party’s Founder, Jerry John Rawlings to order, or pay for it dearly in the 2020 general elections.

Rawlings in the last few years has been criticizing some members of the NDC at the least opportunity.

According to Victor Smith, who was once Mr. Rawlings' spokesperson, if the leadership of the party fails to stop him from further attacks, it could have dire repercussions on the NDC's chances in the upcoming elections.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

“If the party leadership does not do anything about it, then we will have a very tall order…if they do not do anything about it to have the problem resolved now, it will be very difficult for us to win [the 2020 election].”

“When I say we should deal with him, I mean they [NDC leadership] have to stop him [Rawlings] from doing what he is doing….his remarks have been creating problems within our party. If the party leadership does not rectify it now for the progress of the party, then there is a possibility that we may not win 2020 election,” he noted, urging the NDC leadership to be “bold” and take a decision against the party founder.

Mr. Smith made the call on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen on Monday.

Victor Smith also believes that Rawlings' love for the NDC has become cold following his attacks, and thus called on him to exit the party if he so desires and join that of his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings' National Democratic Party [NDP].

“If your love for the party has declined just leave the party,” he added.

Rawlings takes on NDC

Former President Rawlings has in recent times taken on his party members accusing them of failing to uphold probity and accountability which are the the tenets on which the party was built.

He said the party while in government sidelined members who had integrity in the likes of Martin Amidu, and went in for others who had influence but without integrity.

He also wasn’t fully present in the party’s campaigns in the last two elections in 2012 and 2016.

Rawlings recently took on former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanna Tetteh, whom he accused of intentionally squeezing her wife’s hand during a hand shake.

