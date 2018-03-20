Introduce Polygraphs In Ghana

A few days ago, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah while speaking during an Integrity Management programme organised by e-Crime Bureau, advocated the introduction of the polygraph or lie detector.

For someone who understands the nuances of investigations to call for the introduction of such a novelty in crime management, she must be confident about her demand vis a vis its importance in her work.

So many years after the introduction of the gadget and its acceptability in the other hemisphere in crime management, we are yet to discuss its introduction let alone consider including it in our list of tools of investigation or even in the judicial system. It is acceptable elsewhere upon whose model our system is moulded so introducing it here is just in order.

The only time we heard about the lie detector was when former President Jerry John Rawlings called for it to determine the truth or otherwise of something he said. That was long ago.

As we said some time ago in one of our editorials, crime has become sophisticated following the path of what obtains in complex societies of which we too are a part. Given this reality, therefore the need for us to be abreast with modern trends regarding appropriate and precise response to criminalities cannot be ignored.

If we have to be steps ahead of criminals, which we should anyway, then such gadgets as polygraphs must be introduced into crime management and admissible in our judicial system.

They have been tested and so their efficacy is not in doubt, not at all. Those who have watched investigative movies would testify to their use in complex crime cases by top of the range detectives.

Not introducing the gadget at this time would be to our disadvantage. When the overall equipping of those involved in law enforcement is being considered, let them not forget the gadgets required by detectives who form a critical part of policing.

Most, if not all criminals, would deny committing the crimes for which they have been arrested and being arraigned. This is where the role of polygraphs becomes critical.

The lie detector is also needed outside the law enforcement system especially where the integrity of employees is critical as in government, public or civil service and even in banks.

The foregone, notwithstanding, we are not taking advantage of the gadget when screening interview applicants to determine their integrity level and therefore suitability for employment.

Banks, especially, need very honest employees to preserve the integrity of the financial institutions they are working with. In this day and age such banks can help themselves when they introduce such gadgets during the interview stage to minnow bad persons from those who are not.