Dawn Crash Kills 6

SIX PERSONS have been confirmed dead in two separate accidents on the Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, told DAILY GUIDE that two vehicles – a Chrysler private car with registration number GE 9302-14 and a DAF cargo truck with registration number AS 2281-17 – ran into a Man Diesel truck numbered GC 2790-09, which had been parked by the roadside.

According to ASP Tetteh, one Rexford Manu, 58 (and now deceased) – who was driving the Chrysler saloon car from Ntotroso towards Accra – ran into the parked truck.

He said Manu died on the spot, adding that on Monday, March 19, 2018, at about 4:30 am, another DAF cargo truck from Kumasi, loaded with boxes of tomato, also ran into the same truck, killing three occupants on board.

An eyewitness narrated to DAILY GUIDE that a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number E R 1186-14, had one of its tyres burst and eventually somersaulted before landing in the bush.

Seven people who were on board the Sprinter bus reportedly sustained injuries and three died on the spot.