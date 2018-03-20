Cab Robber Grabbed After Stealing Items Of US National

A taxi driver, who stole the personal belongings and money of a citizen of the United States (US) after picking him from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) a week ago, has been arrested by the police.

Stephen Martey, 32, was arrested last Friday evening at Denu in the Volta Region where he had gone into hiding.

A team of police personnel from the Airport Police Station transported the suspect to Accra to face prosecution.

Narrating the incident to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the complainant is one Randy Coletan, a 70-year-old retired contractor from Malta, United States of America.

On March 14, 2018 around 7:30am, the victim hired the services of Martey at the Kotoka International Airport.

It was agreed that the victim would make a stop at the Accra Shopping Mall and buy a SIM card before they proceed to East Legon.

On reaching the mall, the victim alighted to buy the SIM card, leaving behind his luggage.

On his return, the 70-year-old man, whose one hand has been amputated, could not find the taxi driver at the park and combed the whole area but to no avail.

According to the victim, his bag contained personal belongings, $5,000, medicine for his artificial prosthetic hand, as well as GH¢1,200.

A report was lodged with the Kotoka International Airport Police for investigations.

Police investigators thoroughly studied the footage of a Closed Circuit Camera at the Airport and discovered the vehicle's registration number.

The investigative team, which comprised Detective Inspector David Amponsah and Detective Inspector Aishatu Ibrahim, traced the vehicle to Darkuman where the owner of the vehicle lives.

The car owner, who also has a fleet of cabs, mentioned the name of the suspect and led the police to his residence at Teshie.

On March 16, 2018, the police received information that the suspect was hiding at Denu in the Volta Region and moved in to arrest him.

$2,100 and GH¢1,407 were retrieved from him upon his arrest.

A search at his Teshie residence also revealed the victim's bag and clothes.

A passport with name Veronica Kyeremaa was also found in Martey's room, and police believed the suspect used the same modus operandi to steal the passport from the owner.

Suspect, who admitted the offence, is currently in police custody.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey