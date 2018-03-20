NPP Opens Nominations For Regional Executive Elections

The Acting National Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, has called for decorous campaign by the various aspirants contesting for posts in the party's upcoming primaries in the Western Region.

She indicated that the unity of the party is supreme and appealed to all to conduct campaigns devoid of insults.

Hajia Saeed, a member of the Western Regional Election Committee, disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE at the regional office after the party opened nominations.

Flanked by other members of the committee, Lawyer Kwesi Nkrumah, former Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi and Dr Isaac Kofi Sagoe, Hajia Saeed called on all aspirants to abide by the rules and regulations governing the process.

“I wish to advise all followers of the contestants to also be civil in their debates and focus on issues that would help the delegates to make the right choices.

“We should be guided by the principal objective of the party to win the presidential slot in 2020 and increase our seats in Parliament,” she stressed.

She implored the delegates to elect the most marketable candidate who would be able to unite members to help the party to win the next general elections.

Dr Sagoe, a former medical director at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital, noted that the nominations would close on Friday after which the committee would vet all the aspirants.

He added that according to Article 9(26) of the party's constitution, the regional delegates conference would be attended by members of the Regional Executive Committee, Members of Parliament (MPs), Constituency Executive Committee and regional representatives on the National Council.

A TESCON member from each recognized tertiary institution in the region, 10 patrons in the region and all Founding members from the region, who are signatories to the registration documents of the party at the Electoral Commission, would also be in attendance.

On his part, the former Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, Kwesi Nkrumah, indicated that prospective aspirants would not be denied access to application forms.

“If for any reason an applicant is unable to procure application forms from the Regional Election Committee, the person may petition the General Secretary to procure endorsed application forms from the National Secretariat,” he added.