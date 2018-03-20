Afrin Provocation Of Washington

Now the world is faced with a whole complex of global threats caused by tensions in international relations. Journalists and experts often discuss possible scenarios for the unleashing of global conflicts, including the use of nuclear weapons. In these conditions it is extremely important that the leaders of the world's centers of power refrain from pursuing provocative foreign policies. Unfortunately, the White House has different views.

Washington regularly blames China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and even Mexican migrants for aggressive actions. At the same time, the United States itself during the short period of Donald Trump's presidency put the Korean peninsula on the verge of a nuclear catastrophe, provoked an aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, repeatedly undermined the efforts of the world community to resolve the conflict in Syria and fueled the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. It remains to hope that the American administration takes such dangerous decisions not because of its incompetence, but in accordance with a thoughtful strategy. It is even frightening to assume that the most powerful state in the world is not able to assess the consequences of its actions.

The greatest concern today is the US policy in Syria. No one doubts that Washington intends to build its Middle East policy based solely on its own geopolitical goals, regardless of the interests of Moscow, Tehran, Baghdad and even Tel Aviv, not to mention Damascus. However, the events in the north-west of Syria indicate that the White House is ready to sacrifice NATO allies, in particular - Ankara. Obviously, the US deliberately provoked an aggravation of the Kurdish-Turkish confrontation declaring the creation of the so-called "border security forces". In fact, the United States decided to prepare and arm a 30,000-strong army of "Syrian democratic forces" based on the Kurdish "self-defense groups" (YPG), an organization with which Turkey is de facto at war. As a result, there have been fierce battles with a large number of casualties among Kurds, Turks and peaceful Syrians for more than a month in the area of Afrin (Syria).

Apparently, Washington decided to remind Ankara that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance must with all their might oppose Moscow, and not build a constructive dialogue with it, especially do not buy Russian weapons for several billion dollars. Most willingly, that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and President Erdogan during his visit to the republic these theses. But the Turkish leadership clearly does not want to become another puppet of the White House. On the contrary, in the near future, Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold a series of negotiations, including the leaders of these states, on issues of Middle East settlement. In this regard, we must expect new provocations from the "leader of the free world."