Minister Of Defence Explains Why Military Burnt Galamsey Equipment

EDITED EXTRACTS FROM THE SPEECH BY THE MINISTER OF DEFENCE, HON.DOMINIC NITIWUL, TO PARLIAMENT, ON 13 MARCH 2018 ABOUT THE BURNING OF SEIZED SAND-WINNING EQUIPMENT

Mr. Speaker, if I had had prior knowledge [that I would be coming to make] this statement, there are certain facts and information that I would have brought here unto Parliament.

But I would like [first] to discuss with my colleagues from the Ministry of Lands, Forestry, and Natural Resources, as well as Environment and Water resources, to come and appropriately [brief] this House because this operation and statement …. touches on an issue that [also] has to do with [them].

But Mr Speaker, first of all let’s [get] some issues and facts straight. The operation was not carried out by the orders of the Regional Security Council; neither was it carried out by the District Security Council. Mr Speaker this was a national operation carried out as a backup for Operation Vanguard. Operation Vanguard is a national operation to save our environment, stop illegal mining and save our water bodies. Operation Vanguard has been operating close to one year now.

You will be amazed that even though people know that Operation Vanguard is operating, our water bodies particularly in Ashanti Region, Northern, Eastern, Western, Central and Brong Ahafo Region keep getting polluted by people who believe and think that all they seek to do is to go to the river bodies and mine and look for minerals, with others doing sand-winning in all these regions, particularly where water treatment processes are ongoing.

Water companies have given us, in the particular case of the DALOR [plant] -- which supplies Tamale Municipality,...Kumbungu [constituency], which supplies even the community in Mile 9 where the military barracks is. In fact it supplies the whole entire area of Tamale including the adjourning districts -- the water companies have given us a deadline that, if nothing was done, they were going to close down the water treatment company.

That is why, Mr Speaker, the Regional Security Council went to DALOR and that entire area and told the people not to do sand -winning any longer. We went under the full glare of everybody to let them know that they shouldn’t do sand-winning [there] because the water treatment plant is in danger...The quality of water, as we see [it] today, [requires] six times the amount of ALLUM they use treat the water. [That] is not what they use today to treat water for people in Tamale and its surrounding areas.

[This is occurring] because people have deliberately decided that the best thing they want is [to put] money into their pockets and damage the water sources. The Government in this country has a choice to make Mr Speaker: whether to allow Ghana Water Company to close down the treatment plant of people in and around the Tamale Municipality, including the district that surrounds it. They will [then] not get water to drink.

The [military] took [the] drastic decision to ensure that people can get water to drink. What the Government did was to order a backup team of Operation Vanguard, made up of only military personnel, that have been operating for the past one month, [that is, from] the first week of February. What I did not do and I refuse to do was to announce it to the public, because I didn’t want to send any wrong signal as if Ghana was in war. So we sent 400 Soldiers to go and stop people from operating along the water bodies.

In fact, we did send soldiers (the Ghana Armed Forces) to six regions to stop people from operating along the water bodies which include Western, Central, Ashanti, Eastern, Brong Ahafo and Northern Region. The order was very clear: do everything possible to ensure that nobody operates within the water bodies -- 500 metres to the right and [500 metres] to the left.

And the operation had to do with two types [of activity:] illegal mining and sand-winning because we wanted to save the river bodies. So the backup team, made up of about 496 soldiers, has been operating across the country. 6BN is responsible for the Northern Region, so they are responsible for Black Volta, White Volta and the main River Voltar; 4BN is responsible for the Kumasi Area in Ashanti Region; 5BN for Brong Ahafo; 2BN for Western Region and 1BN to [be added]to 3BN [to] be responsible for Eastern Region. All these operations are ... going on successfully.

Mr Speaker, I would have brought the amount of equipment they have seized, some burnt including Shanfans, which are locally-made vehicles used for illegal mining. When used [for] operating [in] water bodies for just an hour, the water becomes bad and that is what has happened to DALOR.

In DAOR, for example, the information I had from the military is that, when the backup team reach the area, the people ran away and left their machines -- on five occasions. They dig more each time they go there, [even though they know the military] are to arrest illegal, miners [and] illegal sand winners and prosecute them, as they have been doing.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company had decided that they will close down that treatment plant. All was to prevent the water bodies ]being destroyed] and they have been told not to do it. Even those who legally were given the licences were asked to stop and they have. They were operating illegally because they did not have the permits; no... permit [was] given by [either] the Lands Ministry, the Environment Ministry, the District Assembly or by the Regional Security Council.

So the military went there for the fifth time and decided that they were sending a very strong signal to let know that anybody who decides that they will take the law into their own hands, will be dealt with.

The information I had was [that] eight Shanfan machines were burnt; [as well as] twelve tipper trucks ... and one excavator. I have asked the military to do a diligent investigation and give me the report, which is yet to come.

This is not the first time the Ghana Armed Forces, through the Government, has taken a decision to stop people, through the use of force and burning. Three years ago, in Ashanti Region, a company got over fifty excavators burnt -- in the Ashanti Region -- by the previous government. In all the machinery that were burnt and destroyed were over [one]hundred [in number] because the government at that time took the decision [that] they wanted to protect the environment.

The ministry of Trade and Industry [also] goes round our markets with a task force of military and police and CEPS. They seize clothes from market women and burn [it] in the full glare of the public.

[So], this is not the first time the military have taken [such a] decision; sometimes it is better to send a very strong signal to save others from dying. Can you imagine [what would happen] if the Ghana Water Company decided to close the DALOR treatment plant for three days because they cannot produce water? The number of children who will die cannot be counted.

I expected that the politicians and the MP’s from the affected areas, who would have suffered these calamities, would not have politicized this matter so that we can find a solution to it. The Ministry [of Defence] is the last man standing in any society. What we should not do is to politicize the military, [and] I’m ashamed of anybody who seeks to politicize the work of the military. It is not as if someone targeted some portion of the Northern Region to do that.

Mr Speaker our water bodies are dying, River Brim is gone, and the Ivoirians are complaining that we are spoiling River Bia. We are still looking for the perpetrators that were acting illegally, to be prosecuted. The Black Volta is getting dried up in the Upper West Region. The White Volta in the Upper East today is almost seized. So operation Vanguard is going on and you will see them in your communities. It is better for the MP’s to help them rather than politicize this matter.

THANK YOU MR SPEAKER!!!