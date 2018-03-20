Alexia’s Cross Foundation Supports Two Intuitions

Alexia’s Cross Foundation (ACF), a Ghanaian-based charitable non-governmental organization (NGO), has provided assistance to two institutions. The institutions are the Tamale Children’s Home in the Northern Region and the Navrongo Central Prisons in the Upper East Region.

At the Tamale Children’s Home, the foundation donated assorted food items worth two-thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 2,000.00) — to support the upkeep of the children there. Alhaji Ahmed Rahim, Co- founder of ACF who made the donation on behalf of the foundation, gave the vision of ACF as “a sustained child and parent welfare and support systems where children are loved, protected and cared for physically, socially, psychologically, and economically.” He indicated that the foundation would continue to support the home in the coming years.

At the Navrongo Central Prisons, the NGO handed over a two-bed sickbay which it had refurbished to the management. The gesture was in response to an appeal made to the foundation during an earlier on visit. As part of the refurbishment, ACF provided two new beds with mattresses and bed sheets, an office cabinet, refrigerator for storing medicines, and medical supplies, valued at GHC 12,400.

Handing over the refurbished infirmary to the prisons authorities, Ms Vida Kwotuah, Executive Director and Co-founder of the foundation said the organization shared the plight of the prison’s inmates who for various reasons found themselves in such situations, and expressed the hope that the facility would help address their health needs. “We are a non-profit organization who also depend on the support of corporate society and other philanthropists to carry out our activities. And as we get more funding we shall also continue to give more for the good of society”, she stated.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) and Regional Commander of the Navrongo Prisons, Mr Henry Dasaah, who received the donation, thanked ACF for transforming the facility, adding that the support would help provide better health services for the prison’s community. He said prison inmates needed the love and support of all so that they could be integrated back into society at the end of their sentences. He therefore appealed to other members of benevolence society to come and support the community in their areas of needs.

DDP Dasaah mentioned notably among other needs of the prisons, lack of workshops for skills training of inmates and vehicles for the transportation of inmates to court. He said prisoners were mostly sent to court in public transport, which should not be the case. “ We are doing our best in our little capacity to provide skills training for the inmates so that they can be properly integrated after they have served their sentences, and we need workshops to help do that effectively”, he stated.

ACF seeks to mobilize funds and other resources to provide welfare support to children and parents who lack such assistance, through donations and visitation to child-based and related intuitions as well as individuals; work with both governmental and other non-governmental organizations (both locally and internationally) to provide public education on child and parent welfare and support issues; support and engage in policy advocacy that will help address challenges relating to child and parent welfare and support.; partner with relevant governmental and other non-governmental agencies (both locally and internationally) towards ensuring general welfare and total development of children.

Alhaji Ahmed Rahim (middle-- 2nd From Right) With Staff And Children Of The Tamale Children Home During The Visit