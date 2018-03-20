Obuasi East District Assembly Inaugurated

It was all joy when the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Edubiase, Hon. George Oduro on Thursday, 15th November, 2018 led a government delegation to officially inaugurate the newly created Obuasi East District Assembly.

The Obuasi East District Assembly which was carved out from the Obuasi Obuasi Municipal Assembly as part of the 44 new districts which were created in November, 2017. Nineteen (19) electoral areas constitute the district with Tutuka as its capital.

Addressing the highly enthusiastic gathering up of the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Municipal Chief of Obuasi, Chiefs, Political party representatives and the general public, Hon George Oduro said the creation of new districts is a testimony that government is committed to extend development to the local level. He said “all government policies would see the light of day if there is proper decentralization and local participation.”

Again, Hon. Oduro revealed that the appointment of Mr. Victoria Achaa Adomako as the District Coordinating Director of the District and the Procurement of 3 Desktop computers and its accessories, (1) photocopier machine, 30 dustbins and (2) tricycles (Aboboyaa) bears witness to the fact that the President His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo is leaving no stone unturned to resource the newly created districts.

The Law maker further advised party supporters and party executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rally behind whoever would be appointed as the District Chief Executive for District.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Hon. Elijah Adansi Bonah paid glowing tribute to the past Municipal Chief Executive for the selfless contributions to Obuasi and appealed to Assembly Members of Obuasi East District and Nananom to fully support whoever would be chosen as DCE for the District.

Hon. Bonah also admonished residents of the district to honor their tax obligations to the new district to facilitate the development of the district.

The Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Hon. Patrick Boakye Yiadom seized the opportunity to highlight on the effort of the NPP government to revamp AngloGold Ashanti to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in Obuasi. He also said the newly created Obuasi East District Assembly forms part of Government’s resolve to develop the district which he said “would make his work easier.”

A befitting office has been secured at Wawase for the new Assembly.

Img-20180315-wa0052

Img-20180315-wa0053

Img-20180316-wa0023