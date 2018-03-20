Principal of Axim Vocational School appeals to government for a workshop

Principal of the Axim Community Development Vocational Technical Institute in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Mrs. Sarfiatu Siedu has called on the government to establish well-resourced workshop for the Institute to enhance effective teaching and learning.

She said the only way to ensure that students acquire employable skills is to ensure they are provided with the basic tools and equipment.

Mrs. Siedu made the call during a visit to the school by the Member of Parliament of the area, Mrs. Catherine Afeku who doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts together with the CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah.

She added that with the establishment of the workshop, it would enable the students to do practical work to further improve their competence.

Mrs Siedu said the perception that vocational education was for students with poor results should be discarded because "most developed countries are in their present positions because they paid good attention to vocational and technical education".

The school was first established in 1972 as Axim Rural Development College and later changed the name to Axim Community Development Vocational Technical Institute in 1988.

She revealed that in 2014 the school admitted 24 students and last academic year the school admitted 89 students.

She said since the school was established, successive governments have failed to develop it.

She, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to the government to renovate the structures of the school and if possible build additional structures for the school.

She also appealed to the government to provide them with tools and equipment.

According to her, the school currently runs courses like Food, Fashion, Beauty therapy as Vocational and Electrical technology, Plumbing technology, Building and Construction technology and Wedding and Fabrication technology as Technical.

The principal thanked Mrs Catherine Afeku and her entourage for the visit to the school.

Mrs Catherine Afeku who doubles as Member of Parliament for the area, assured the principal that government will do everything possible to facelift the image of the school high.

She assured the school authority that government was going to partner with the private sector to develop the school.

"The government cannot do all things and that's why I have brought Zylonfon Media CEO here who has pledged to partner with us to develop this school", she assured.

She used the visit to appeal to the people to support the NPP government and promised to deliver on their expectations.

The Creative Arts Minister declared her intentions of developing the school and adding more Creative Arts courses to train the youth of the area to be gainfully employed in the future.

She, therefore, advised the students to desist from watching unhealthy films on the internet and appealed to parents to provide the needs of their children to encourage them to learn hard.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Mr Frank Okpeyen assured the school authority that his office would liaise with the MP and Zylofon Media to develop the school to admit more students.

He said education in the area is his topmost priority hence will do everything possible to prevent the collapse of the school

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah also promised to partner with government to develop the school.

"Hon.Catherine Afeku always appeal to me to help her and the government to develop the school and I have promised her to help to develop the school", he revealed.

The younger CEO and a business tycoon said his outfit is ever ready to partner with the government to develop the country in other sectors apart from music.

The Divisional Chief of Brawire-Axim, Nana Adusei II expressed his profound gratitude to the government most especially the MP of the area for taking the development of the school into consideration.

He established the need for the development of the school because the school is on verge of collapse.

He also expressed concern about the low students' population of the school and attributed the cause to lack of facilities in the school.

The Divisional Chief of the area revealed that Axim Community Development Vocational Technical Institute was the first technical and vocational school established in Western Region.

The Minister was accompanied by staff of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Ministry, staff, staff of Zylofon Media, Soccrate Sarfo among others.

Source: Daniel Kaku

Img 20180317 172955

Img 20180317 172922

Img 20180317 173736

Img 20180317 170940

Img 20180317 165634

Img 20180317 172927

Img 20180317 172944

Img 20180317 170038

Img 20180317 164927