America Needs To Reshuffle It's Foreign Policy Towards The Antisemitic Nations

The US President Donald Trump has dismissed country's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and has appointed Mike Pompeo, director of CIA as a replacement of Tillerson.

Mike Pompeo is a strong individual - a man of virtue. After many years, the US has got the right person in the right position.

Trump administration's Iran policy is very clear. The US aren't going to hug the mullah rascals. It would certainly cut the evil tails of the blood-monger monsters in Iran.

Iran is amongst those rogue nations who want elimination of Israel from the global map. Mullahs in Iran consider the Jewish State as an enemy country; ignoring the fact that Israel is the strongest ally of the United States. There are few other nations in the Muslim world who too consider Israel as an enemy state. Hopefully, Mr. Pompeo will get the list of such nations on his desk and reshuffle United State's policy towards these nations - the mere xerox copies of Iran.

Antisemitic and anti-Israel nations deserve no mercy from the US. President Trump can impose punitive import taxes on the products exported by those antisemitic countries who also consider Israel as an enemy state. These rogue nations are exporting various types of items to the US worth billions of dollars every year.

Such measures are extremely essential.