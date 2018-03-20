Angry Adugyama Youth 'Swear' To Chase Out Headmaster Over High Hostel Fees

Some irate youth of Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East district of the Ashanti region have vowed to chase out the headmaster of Adugyama Community Day Senior High School, Mr. Eric Adom, for charging the students exorbitant hostel fees.

According to the angry youth, Mr. Adom has taken four hundred and fifty Ghana cedis (GHC 450) each from over fifty (50) first year students who are currently using a cocoa shed in the community as their hostel. They stressed that Mr. Adom has also resorted to charging unapproved fees as hostel fees whilst the hostel facility that was built by government.

The youth further accused the headmaster shutting down the students’ toilet facility, forcing them to practice open defecation.

The irate youth told Otec News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng that the headmaster has prevented women in the community from selling food and water in the school. They explained that students sometimes have to walk for a mile to get food at home during break time because only one food vender is allowed to serve over one thousand (1000) in the school.

The agitated youth have however hinted that they would stage a massive demonstration in the coming days to register their resentment about what they termed “inhuman behavior” of Mr. Adom towards his students.

The intended demonstration according to them would be used to eject the headmaster from his office.

They emphasized that they have informed all stakeholders including the chief of the community, Nana Amankwaatia, and the District chief executive of the area about the appalling situation but their concerns are yet to be addressed.

When Mr. Adom was contacted he declined to comment on all the allegations leveled against him by the youth in the community.

One of the assembly members in the area, Alhaji Razak Nuhu, confirmed that they have met on several occasions to address the problem but without the required result. He however promised to find a peaceful way of solving the impending impasse.