On the Road to Independence

The years between 1945 and 1960s were momentous times for African citizens. Different calls to freedom were heard from different corners of the continent. This period saw the rise of the of names like Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Jomo Kenyatta and the list goes on.

The major theme that was conceptualized in the minds of these great men was to see the African man treated as a man and not a boy. They wanted to see their people make decision on the basis of sovereignty.

Though the cloud around was filled with energy and excitement, the war of independence had not been won yet. Years that followed saw the great names of the sons of Africa being labeled as dictators, corrupt, inhumane and diverse adjectives that later on destroyed the dreams they had. It should be said however that to error is human.

For the past years, the words of these men who we ripped apart with hard words and revolts have come true. Among the many who fell out of favor of the African people was Kwame Nkrumah. In his Organization of African Unity speech of 24 May 1963, he fore saw Africans poised for destruction if they chose not to unite. His arguments were based on a number of factors including economic power. It is bitter truth to see that what Kwame said that fateful day has become true in our age.

Frankly speaking, Africa is not independent. Some may argue against this, but let us call a spade a spade.

Independence in its very definition is spiced up by words like, self-rule, home rule, self-determination, self-sufficiency, autonomy, liberty, and the list goes on. Most of these words are not identifiable with the state of African countries.

Africa cannot feed herself. It cannot move herself. It cannot heal herself. Africa’s cognizance is still colonized. Africa cannot speak her mind and worse still act by herself without the approval of her benefactors.

The economic masters have the money and means to “address” the challenges of this poverty and war stricken land, they “advise” or rather dictate what and how the African mother land does what she intents on doing.

Since Africa can hardly act without the aid of the Western nations and their conditions of service, it does not make sense why we should call ourselves independent.

Over the past decades we have accumulated debt. This has made us double indebted to the West through the World Bank and IMF policies.

It is hard to supersede the power of money in any functioning system. A dependent individual has and will always abide by the rules of the sponsor. And this is also a depressing truth for Africa.

Africa will achieve independence the day it starts self-financing its operations and economy. This is the last bit that the liberators of Africa have left this generation to strive and achieve.

© Ceaser Chembezi 2017